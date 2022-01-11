• Henry County

Monthly report:

Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for December.

She reported, with December 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: motor vehicle titles issued, 412 (552); new cars, 12 (34); new trucks, 11 (26); new RV/s & motor coaches, 4 (2); used vehicle transfers, 385 (490); watercraft, 4 (4); notation of liens, 119 (146); inspections, 62 (81).

Other: U.S. passport applications, 6 (9); certificates of judgement filed, 93 (44).

Common pleas for December: cases pending Dec. 1, 334 (329); cases filed, 23 (26); cases closed, 21 (39); cases pending Nov. 30, 336 (313).

Court of appeals for December: cases pending Dec. 1, 7 (7); cased filed, 1 (0); cases closed, 0 (0); cases pending Nov. 30, 8 (7).

