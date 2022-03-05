• Henry County

Monthly report:

Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for February.

She reported, with February 2021 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: motor vehicle titles issued, 355 (443); new cars, 23 (20); new trucks, 12 (10); new RV/s & motor coaches, 9 (6); used vehicle transfers, 311 (407); watercraft, 4 (7); notation of liens, 107 (119); inspections, 37 (59).

Other: U.S. passport applications, 6 (7); certificates of judgement filed, 83 (59).

Common pleas for February: cases pending Feb. 1, 319 (317); cases filed, 43 (28); cases closed, 29 (32); cases pending Feb. 31, 333 (313).

Court of appeals for February: cases pending Feb. 1, 8 (7); cased filed, 0 (1); cases closed, 1 (0); cases pending Feb. 31, 7 (8).

