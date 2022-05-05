Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided the monthly report for April.
April 2021 in parentheses and the following figures were reported: Motor vehicle titles issued, 604 (885); new cars, 9 (38); new trucks, 14 (26); new RVs and MCs, 19 (34); used vehicle transfers, 562 (787); watercraft titles, 21 (34); salvage titles, 1 (3); notation liens, 145 (275); inspections, 90 (89); passport applications, 8 (10).
Common pleas court: cases pending April 1, 332 (312); cases filed, 53 (35); cases closed, 31 (16); cases pending April 30, 354 (311).
Court of appeals: cases pending April 1, 5 (6); cases filed, 2 (0); cases closed, 3 (1); cases pending April 30, 4 (5).
Certificate of judgments filed, 67 (104).
