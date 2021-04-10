• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her March report, with March 2020 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 744 (497); new cars, 22 (20); new trucks, 9 (7); new RVs and motorcycles, 13 (17); used vehicle transfers, 700 (453); watercraft titles, 28 (8); salvage titles, 2 (2); notation of liens, 190 (143); and inspections, 91 (63).

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments