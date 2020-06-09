• Henry County
Clerk's report:
Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has issued her May 2020 summary report, with 2019 figures in parenthesis.
The title department has issued: motor vehicle titles, 489 (715); new cars, 23 (21); new trucks, 14 (11); new RVs and motorcycles, 1 (31); used vehicle transfers, 451 (652); watercraft titles, 32 (29); salvage titles, 1 (10); and notifications of liens, 115 (184).
One U.S. passports was applied for, as opposed to 10 in 2019.
