• Henry County
Monthly report:
Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for January.
She reported, with January 2021 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: motor vehicle titles issued, 429 (515); new cars, 13 (21); new trucks, 13 (15); new RV/s & motor coaches, 8 (4); used vehicle transfers, 395 (475); watercraft, 7 (4); notation of liens, 122 (134); inspections, 63 (75).
Other: U.S. passport applications, 5 (6); certificates of judgement filed, 88 (171).
Common pleas for January: cases pending Jan. 1, 327 (316); cases filed, 22 (27); cases closed, 30 (26); cases pending Jan. 31, 319 (317).
Court of appeals for January: cases pending Jan. 1, 8 (7); cased filed, 0 (1); cases closed, 0 (1); cases pending Jan. 31, 8 (7).
