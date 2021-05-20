• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her April report, with April 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 885 (161); new cars, 38 (13); new trucks, 26 (13); new RVs and motorcycles, 34 (4); used vehicle transfers, 787 (131); watercraft titles, 34 (3); salvage titles, 3 (0); notation of liens, 275 (83); and inspections, 89 (16).

