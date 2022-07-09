NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for June, with June 2021 figures in parentheses:

Motor vehicle titles issued, 669 (727); new cars, 27 (37); new trucks, 25 (23); new RVs and MCs, 6 (24); used vehicle transfers, 611 (643); watercraft titles, 61 (52); salvage titles, 2 (3); notation of liens, 198 (208); inspections, 86 (92); passport applications, 5 (4).

Common pleas court: cases pending June 1, 358 (320); cases filed, 36 (35); cases closed, 33 (29); cases pending June 30, 361 (326).

Court of appeals: cases pending June 1, 5 (4); cases filed, 1 (1); cases closed, 0 (2); cases pending June 30, 6 (3).

Certificate of judgments filed, 49 (71).

