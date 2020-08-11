• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, released her July report, with 2019 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 688 (662); new cars, 32 (27); new trucks, 12 (11); new RVs and motorcycles, 31 (12); used vehicle transfers, 613 (612); watercraft titles, 38 (34); salvage titles, 4 (0); notation of liens, 209 (156); and inspections, 107 (94).

