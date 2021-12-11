• Henry County

Monthly report:

Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for November.

She reported, with November 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: motor vehicle titles issued, 502 (511); new cars, 11 (20); new trucks, 15 (10); new RV/s & motor coaches, 6 (9); used vehicle transfers, 470 (472); watercraft, 14 (15); notation of liens, 150 (137); inspections, 85 (86).

Other: U.S. passport applications, 7 (0); certificates of judgement filed, 71 (74).

Common pleas for November: cases pending Nov. 1, 331 (327); cases filed, 51 (39); cases closed, 48 (37); cases pending Nov. 30, 334 (329).

Court of appeals for November: cases pending Nov. 1, 6 (5); cased filed, 1 (2); cases closed, 0 (0); cases pending Nov. 30, 7 (7).

