• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her May report, with May 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 679 (489); new cars, 33 (23); new trucks, 14 (14); new RVs and motorcycles, 21 (1); used vehicle transfers, 611 (451); watercraft titles, 48 (32); salvage titles, 4 (1); notation of liens, 180 (115); and inspections, 66 (57).

