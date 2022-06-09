NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her monthly report for May with May 2021 figures in parentheses:

Motor vehicle titles issued, 634 (679); new cars, 23 (33); new trucks, 15 (14); new RVs and MCs, 20 (21); used vehicle transfers, 576 (611); watercraft titles, 52 (48); salvage titles, 5 (4); notation of liens, 176 (180); inspections, 84 (66); passport applications, 8 (6).

Common pleas court: cases pending May 1, 354 (311); cases filed, 48 (30); cases closed, 44 (21); cases pending May 31, 358 (320).

Court of appeals: cases pending May 1, 4 (5); cases filed, 2 (0); cases closed, 1 (1); cases pending May 31, 5 (4).

Certificate of judgments filed, 32 (59).

