Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided the monthly report for March.

She reported, with March 2021 in parentheses, the following figures: Motor vehicle titles issued, 598 (744); new cars, 32 (22); new trucks, 21 (9); new RVs and MCs, 11 (13); used vehicle transfers, 534 (700); watercraft titles, 21 (28); salvage titles, 13 (2); notation liens, 174 (190); inspections, 84 (91); passport applications, 11 (7).

Common pleas court: cases pending March 1, 333 (313); cases filed, 39 (44); cases closed, 40 (45); cases pending March 31, 332 (312).

Court of appeals: cases pending March 1, 7 (8); cases filed, 0 (0); cases closed, 2 (2); cases pending March 31, 5 (6).

Certificate judgments filed, 83 (137).

The title department issued 1,922 (2,405) titles; new cars 126 (165), used cars 977 (1,273), new trucks 63 (87), used trucks 473 (513), vans 19 (33), motorcycles 67 (99), manufactured homes 13 (15), trailers 24 (49), travel trailers 41 (39), motor homes 26 (31), buses 5 (0), off-road vehicles 64 (59), watercraft 13 (21), outboard motors 6 (5), other 5 (16), with a total of fees collected being $994,465.12 ($1,166,140.98).

