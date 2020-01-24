NAPOLEON — Two new members selected to join the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board of directors were sworn in this week. They are Steve Seedorf and China Pike.
CIC executive director April Welch shared that she met with Napoleon Alive to learn about the organization and how the CIC can help support it and small businesses downtown. She also met with Defiance Integrated Technologies to discuss workforce and infrastructure, as well as Henry County commissioners to give CIC updates. Also discussed was the office remodeling project.
Members learned that the CIC will participate in the Four County Career Center skilled trades signing day on May 12. Students that have been enrolled in the skilled trades programs at Four County, and have been hired after graduation, will receive a certificate from each county and be highlighted during an employer-signing event.
Welch noted that she attended a meeting with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center regarding a regional teacher manufacturing boot camp in June. The program is being offered to the regional county school districts. Participants would attend a weeklong boot camp touring area manufacturing companies and learn about the skills and traits that the companies look for when hiring. The cost to participate is $500/person and after successful completion, the participant receives three college credits from Ashland University.
Welch sent area superintendents surveys to gauge how many would be interested, though not many were returned. The CIC will move forward with participation if any Henry County school is applying for participation.
Workforce committee chairman Jeff Brubaker informed the board that the committee met recently with Patrick Henry guidance counselor Todd West to begin preparing for PH’s In-Demand Jobs event. West will reach out to Holgate and Liberty Center to invite the schools to participate as well.
In addition, the CIC will host the February NORED (Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development) meeting on Feb. 13 at the Emporium. Julie Busch will discuss her investments toward the renovations of The Armory and the Emporium.
In other business, the CIC:
• will hold its annual meeting and reception on Feb. 19 at The Armory from 5-7 p.m., honoring those who have made an impact with downtown revitalization, community growth, business investment and workforce innovation awards. Service awards will be presented to Dan Brubaker and Wes Mutter.
• approved Dan Baer and Kim Schumm as executive committee members for 2020.
• learned that Todd Ziegler submitted his resignation from the board due to time restraints effective Jan. 21. Amy Watson was chosen as a new CIC board member.
• was informed that Liberty Center School is holding a professional development day Feb. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.