NAPOLEON — The Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County met this week at the Hahn Center, Napoleon.
Workforce committee chairman Jeff Brubaker shared that his committee met and discussed updates on the Northwest Ohio Manufacturing Day Expo, slated for Oct. 4 at Northwest State Community College. CIC director April Welch also shared upcoming projects and discussions with the school districts.
Marketing/development chairman Lyndsey Lucas discussed finalizing the CIC economic development marketing video, which would be approximately 30-45 seconds, featuring several key companies, transportation access points and other economic points.
Welch then shared her reports on a couple projects including a tour of manufacturing company Project Chorizo and Napoleon City Council approving the America Road Holdings LLC Community Reinvestment Act. Paul Martin & Sons will be investing $1.1 million in new construction on American Road to relocate its business from its current location in Gerald.
Welch and administrative assistant Jennifer Arps met with Liberty Center and Patrick Henry schools to discuss workforce initiatives and new concepts. The CIC is waiting to hear a response from Holgate and Napoleon school districts to schedule meetings.
Welch and Arps also met with Chase Eikenbary, Jeff Sprague and Joe Luzar of Regional Growth Partnership to discuss the workforce and talent initiatives; Jeff Lorhrke of ODOT Jobs and Commerce; and Four County Career Center superintendent Tim Meister.
In other business, the board:
• approved the September budget report.
• approved a second privately-funded checking account.
• discussed with the chamber of commerce about splitting the cost on the Quality of Life of Henry County. An estimate on the cost was requested.
• was informed that the CIC’s state audit is wrapping up and should be completed soon.
• learned the CIC will attend the Ohio Economic Development Association’s annual summit in Columbus in October.
• heard that the Oct. 15 meeting will be at the Henry County Senior Center and the Dec. 12 CIC board appreciation meeting is slated for Leisure Time Winery.
