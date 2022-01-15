• Henry County
Meeting set:
The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) upcoming board of director's meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, with entrance near the Veterans office.
