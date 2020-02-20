NAPOLEON — The annual meeting and reception for the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Henry County (CIC) was held Wednesday at The Armory Arts and Events Center.
April Welch, executive director of the CIC of Henry County, spoke of the highlights of the year. Those included workforce events such as a bus tour of area businesses provided to guidance counselors and educators to provide insight to career opportunities in the county. The CIC also partnered with neighboring counties and Northwest State Community College for a Manufacturing Day that continues to grow each year
The CIC assisted with Patrick Henry High School’s in-demand jobs week which hosted local employers seeking new hires and resulted in several students obtaining jobs including a few offered that day.
She continued, “We held a focus group of Patrick Henry juniors and seniors to gain insight on what they are looking for from employers. We have found ourselves at conference room tables with HR, top level management, and community partners discussing the future of our workforce. What we realized is the future of our workforce was not at the table with us, telling us what they wanted. This was extremely insightful for us as we try to bridge the gap between students and employers.”
Speed mentoring was supported at Napoleon High School where students have the opportunity to hear a quick pitch from area employers on why they would want to work there.
Welch noted that every year new projects come through the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio. That pipeline is filled with site selectors seeking specific criteria for land and buildings. Some of that criteria includes square footage, ceiling height, column spacing, floor thickness, acreage, access to rail and infrastructure. Thirty-four projects came out of that extensive pipeline in 2019 and Henry County was submitted for eight of those projects.
In 2019, the CIC assisted in project investments of $12.3 million through tax abatements and increased payroll of $1 million in new jobs.
Two CIC board members received service awards. Dan Brubaker served eight years, and Wes Mutter served five years.
Four CIC awards were presented to community leaders. The 2019 Community Growth Award was presented to Suzette Gerken of Jan Mar Properties. Joel Miller accepted the award on behalf of Gerken, who was out of state celebrating her father in-law’s 90th birthday. The West school property is being developed because of the vision of Gerken. Jan Mar is planning 34 residential units for a total investment of $7 million. Eight units have already been built, with another two contracted for a total of $1.6 million thus far.
The 2019 Downtown Revitalization Award was presented to Steve and Julie Busch for their investment in the Armory and most recently the renovation of the Emporium at 130. The CIC recognizes that small businesses, especially those in downtowns are the mainstay of their communities and supports downtown revitalization which creates a sense of place for the community.
The 2019 Workforce Innovation Award was presented to Automatic Feed Company and accepted by chief executive officer Nathan Weeks. An excellent example of providing career exploration and skilled trade education is the partnership between Automatic Feed Company and the Northwest Ohio Learning Center for Manufacturing Sciences, in conjunction with Northwest State Community College. The early career exploration by students helps to create a pipeline of skilled workers which can be promoted as an asset for business expansion and attraction in Henry County.
The 2019 Business Investment Award was presented to Ohio Rotational Molding for its rapid growth and continued investment. The award was accepted by owner Larry Stearns.
Ohio Rotational Molding started with purchasing a 17,500-square-foot building in Holgate, and quickly expanded, adding another 30,000 square feet. It recently purchased a vacant 5,000-square-foot building and 1.7 acres of land for the future development of a 30,000- to 40,000-square-foot building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.