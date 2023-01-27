NAPOLEON — The governing board of the Community Improvement of Henry County approved financial help for a downtown Napoleon business with stipulations during its regular meeting here recently.
Minutes from the meeting explained that the Napoleon Infrastructure Economic Development Find Committee (NIEDF) expressed support for a $6,000 grant to Brick N’ Brew Pub in downtown Napoleon. The business is trying to reopen a building at Washington and Perry streets — across from the Henry County Courthouse — that was damaged by fire several years ago.
Napoleon City Council had approved the plan late last year while the CIC board signed off during its recent meeting with stipulations, including that work be completed by June 1 and a paid invoice for work is presented to the CIC.
Brick N’ Brew Pub plans to use the money to help remove an exterior showcase and restore a north wall along Washington Street, according to the meeting minutes.
The NIEDF account most recently totaled $40,794.10 is funded through tax abatement agreements with local businesses. JAC Products on Independence Drive was the last business to receive a grant ($50,000) from the fund.
On a larger project, the CIC board was updated by CIC Director Jennifer Arps on the Keller Group’s speculation building project on Independence Drive in Napoleon.
Ground was broken for the building — an effort to attract a new or expanding manufacturer to Napoleon’s industrial park — last year.
According to minutes from the CIC meeting, Arps informed the board that she spoke with Rob Miller, project manager, and the “they are on time with construction and are moving according to plan. They have already seen some interest in the building, and we continue to market for projects and availability as well.”
Work is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, the minutes noted.
In other business, the board:
• learned that the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) has assigned a new project manager to Henry County, Jessica Sattler. Based in Toledo, the RGP is a private organization that provides assistance to companies in site location needs.
• heard about a tour of Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon, that had been planned earlier this week.
• was informed about the Comm-core business breakfast seminar being planned for Feb. 9.
• learned that an “educator bootcamp” with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and Ashland University is being planned tentatively for June 5-9. The cost is $540 per person with 15 educators per county for the regional event.
• heard that a project to improve Village Road North in Deshler was approved for funding through the Regional Transportation Planning Committee. The committee approved $20,615 for this project.
