NAPOLEON — The organization’s 2020 budget was approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
Executive director April Welch distributed the proposed 2020 budget, which also was reviewed by the finance committee.
Finance chairman Wes Mutter said budget items look consistent, and work out to a balanced budget. Discussion ensued regarding the audit expense; it was noted that the next audit will not take place until 2021.
Welch also explained that the website expense went up, as plans call for the website to be revamped next year.
Following a brief executive session to discuss personnel, the board reconvened in open session and passed the budget.
Also, the board heard from organizational/development chairman Neal Carter that two seats on the board will need to be filled in the coming year, and that a search for new board members will begin. The officer and executive committee seats also will be reviewed for 2020.
In other business, the board:
• heard from personnel chairman Kim Schumm that board members soon will receive a performance review survey for Welch.
• heard workforce committee chairman Jeff Brubaker report on Manufacturing Day, held Oct. 4 at Northwest State Community College, rural Archbold. More than 450 students and 33 manufacturers participated in the event, which introduced high school juniors and seniors to the manufacturing career options available to them in northwest Ohio.
• heard from marketing and development chairman Lyndsey Lucas that Trevor Ashbaugh of Ashbaugh Aerial LLC has finished filming drone footage and will be sending an edited version of an economic development video to the committee for review. Lucas also reported she reached out to Josh Nagel Productions for information on creating a quality-of-life video within a set budget, but has yet to receive a response. Lucas told the board she plans to contact a different company for a quote and timeline. The cost of the quality-of-life video will be split between the CIC and the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
• heard Welch report on a number of meetings and events she attended recently related to economic and workforce development, including a regional JobsOhio networking meeting, and a meeting with the Henry County Health Department to discuss how to partner on growing the economic health of the county.
The next CIC board meeting will take place Nov. 19 at the Hahn Center, 104 E. Washington St., Napoleon.
