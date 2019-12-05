NAPOLEON — The Henry County Christmas Parade, sponsored by Napoleon Alive, is set for Saturday.
Line up will begin at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds, 821 S. Perry St., with the parade getting underway at 4 p.m.
The parade, led by a live nativity, will travel north on Perry Street, cross the bridge and wrap up at the Henry County Courthouse with the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
The downtown celebration will include choral music by the Apostolic Christian Center, and free cocoa and cookies with Santa Claus outside of Eddie J’s, across from the courthouse.
“People can pop over, warm up, maybe stay and have supper downtown,” said Jayne DuPont, co-president of Napoleon Alive.
Thirty-four third-grade princes and princesses will be recognized for their stand-out essays on what is special to them about Christmas. More than 200 essays were submitted by students from the Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Napoleon and Holgate school districts, and the county’s parochial schools, with boy and girl winners selected from each class.
Winning essays are returned to the princes’ and princesses’ families, but the remainder are distributed to area nursing homes to provide residents with a dose of holiday cheer.
“They’re so fun just to look at,” DuPont said. “We judge them on the content, but of course the kids draw pictures too. It’s really cute how they’re all so different.”
All the princes and princesses were invited to ride on a parade float.
“We hope they’re all able to come on Saturday,” DuPont said.
After last year’s parade was cancelled due to inclement weather, organizers are hoping for better luck this time around.
“It’s going to be cold, but it’s almost winter, so I guess we have to expect that,” DuPont said.
In addition to Napoleon Alive, DuPont said several community members — Cathy and Rodger Hefflinger, Teresa Bilow and Nicki Cochran — pitched in to help organize parade entries.
The top three parade entries will win $100, $50 or $25.
“You think back to when you were a kid and went to see a parade — it’s just special to see all that Christmas wonder,” DuPont said.
