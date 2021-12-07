NAPOLEON — The annual Henry County Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds and ending at the Henry County Courthouse. There, the princes and princesses will be announced, the the County Christmas will be lit and there will be entertainment and giveaways.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. To enter, email teresabillow@yahoo.com or call 419-438-7700 with name of group, type of entry and contact name and number.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments