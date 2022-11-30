This photo shows an entry in last year's Henry County Christmas Parade. The annual event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon and conclude at the county courthouse with a drawing to win a free Florida trip.
NAPOLEON — Henry County's annual Christmas parade is scheduled here Saturday afternoon.
Organized this year for the first time by the Maumee Valley Civic Theater, the parade will begin at the Henry County Fairgrounds in the south end of Napoleon, advance north on Perry Street and conclude downtown at the county courthouse. And as before "Santa Claus" will arrive in the last vehicle.
The parade's "snow prince" and "snow princess" will be recognized there while a winner's name will be drawn for the right to "slip the switch" illuminating a large Christmas tree at the courthouse following the parade. Like a similar event in Defiance held Friday, the winner will win a free family trip to Florida.
WNDH iHeart Radio and Custom Agri Systems in Napoleon will choose the winner.
Other events will include a pizza winner from Hawk's Pizza & Drive-Thru in Napoleon while Henry County Hospital will provide a hot cocoa station next to the courthouse from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and a children's coloring contest will be held as well.
According to Jeff Tonjes, president Maumee Civic Theater, his group took over the parade this year after the previous organizers (Roger and Kathy Hefflinger of River City Rodders) decided to step away.
"They are kind of retiring from it, so they asked if we were interested in doing it, and we said, 'of course,'" explained Tonjes. "It's a good tradition."
He added that "I'm definitely looking forward to it" and "continuing the tradition. We're excited."
Approximately 20 units of all types — floats, emergency vehicles and pedestrian units — are expected to participate, according to Tonjes.
"It's always been the Henry County Christmas Parade, so it's definitely a county tradition ...," he recalled, noting the varied participation from those throughout the county.
