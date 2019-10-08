The Henry County Christmas Cheer Board of Trustees will begin its annual Christmas Cheer program on Thursday to help low-income and needy residents in the county.
The following donations are being accepted: canned items such as soups, meats, vegetables, fruits, sauces, juices and peanut butter; dry goods such as spaghetti, noodles, macaroni, cereals, cake mixes, instant potatoes, rice, crackers, pudding and Jell-O; as well as facial tissue, paper towels, bar soap, tooth paste and shampoos. (No microwave products.)
Donations can be made through local churches, and at participating schools, organizations and businesses.
Last year, 475 baskets were filled and distributed.
Monetary donations may be sent to Henry County Christmas Cheer, c/o LeRoy Helberg, Q610 County Road 16, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Those who would like to be considered to receive a basket can pick up an application at participating churches, or at the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services, 104 E. Washington St., Napoleon. The final day to make basket reservations is Nov. 15.
Questions about the program may be directed to Helberg, president of the board of trustees, at 419-267-3619.
Food collection and sorting will take place Dec. 10 at the Filling Home of Mercy, N160 Ohio 108, Napoleon, and baskets will be distributed Dec. 12. Baskets are to be picked up in local communities at the same places where government food commodities are distributed. Pick-up points are listed on the back of the application.
