NAPOLEON — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the American Legion Post on Wednesday, recognizing returning and departing board members. Around 245 were in attendance.
The meeting was sponsored by Henry County Hospital, which acknowledges its 100th anniversary this year.
“This is the biggest year we’ve ever had,” noted Chamber executive director Joel Miller, who added, “Strengthening businesses and enhancing communities is our mission every day.”
Henry County Hospital, he noted, started in 1919; its initial location was at the Samuel Heller home downtown (the current location of Dollar General). The hospital, he said, “is a key component of keeping us all healthy.”
Miller also mentioned the hospital’s new Patient Portal program, which is a new way for patients to get information directly from their caregivers.
Miller introduced new and returning board members for the 2020-22 term. Accepting new three-year board memberships were Frank Cashman, Bob George, Elisha Harmon and Tom Moriarty.
Also acknowledged was past chairman Jeff Smith, who has served three consecutive board terms and, according to board rules, has reached the end of his term limit at the end of the year. Smith will be replaced by another member whose name will be introduced next week, Miller noted.
Other board members serving their own terms include current chairman Amy Watson, vice chairman Brian Koeller, past chairman Bill Morey, Chery Weideman, Suzette Gerken, Mark Wachtman, Kristi Sizemore, Cary Drewes, Elisa Harmon, Krista Gerken and Kyle Borstelman.
This was also the 15th Taste of Henry County meeting, in which eateries and businesses from around the county bring food for those in attendance to sample in a buffet style luncheon. Participating vendors included Bavarian Catering, Culligan Water, Eddie J’s Grille, Flatrock Brewery, Genacross Lutheran Services, Hawk’s Pizza, Henry County Hospital, Henry County Senior Center, The Lumberyard Winery and Supply, Ninja Sushi, Hibachi & Thai, NWO Beverage, Railside Market, The Saucy Donkey, Spengler’s Restaurant and Pub, and Taquiera El Gordito.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.