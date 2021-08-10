NAPOLEON — The Henry County Fair returns for its 168th edition beginning Thursday and running through Aug. 19. Following last year’s COVID-19 health restrictions, this year the fair is looking to return in all its glory.
“We’ve talked some people that have already had their fairs and they said attendance was up over normal,” said Henry County Fair Board President Josh Rettig. “Overall I’d say our outlook is pretty good and we are hopeful our attendance will be up here as well.”
Grandstand events this year will include everything from the opening night (Aug. 12) cheerleading competition to the closing evening’s (Aug. 19) demolition derby. In between there will be horse, truck and tractor pulls; the annual Tomato Festival Parade and Pageant; a country concert featuring Hardy; and two nights of harness racing. As always, grandstand seating is free for all events at the fair.
Among the ongoing events of fair week will be the historical area, open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and model trains on display and running at the depot from 10 a.m.-8p.m. daily.
Daily admission to the fair is $8, with children 12 and younger free. A season ticket is $25.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, with the evening highlighted by the 37th annual cheerleading contest beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the grandstand. At 8 p.m. the introduction and coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen will be held.
Friday has been dubbed Full Pull Friday, with the grandstands featuring the draft horse pull at 1 p.m. and the Henry County truck pull at 6 p.m. Also on Friday, there will be a Farm Bureau video contest at noon in the Ag Hall and woodcarving by Tony Burroughs in the afternoon at the south end of the fairground. Burroughs will also be doing woodcarving demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will see the field stock tractor pull in the grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. At 6:30 that evening the Grand National Tractor — Region II Truck Pulls will take place.
Sunday will feature the annual Tomato Festival Parade and Pageant. Area high school marching bands will be joined by a wide variety of floats and parade units as they march from downtown Napoleon to the fairgrounds where they will pass in front of the grandstands. Other activities featured on Sunday will be the Henry County horseshoe pitching contest at 10 a.m. at the log cabin site; the kids pedal tractor pull at 1 pm. in the entertainment tent; and a corn hole tournament at 2:30 p.m. at the log cabin site.
Monday will feature a car show at the grandstand from 6-8 p.m., with the Hardy concert beginning at 8:30 p.m. Hardy is known for his loud-and-rowdy music in the country music world. Hardy’s first EPs were “This Old Boy” and “Where to Find Me.” His latest release is “Hixtape Vol. 1-17” all-star collaborations on 10 tracks, including current single “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson. Hardy has received the CMA triple Play Award honoring country music’s greatest storytellers, and is a first-time ACM nominee for both Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year (“God’s Country”).
Hardy is on the road now supporting Cole Swindell’s Down to Earth Tour and will join Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour this summer.
Aug. 17 will be Senior Citizen Day at the fair with a special event held under the tent at the south end of the fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-noon. All seniors (age 60-plus) are invited to attend and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be cognition of the Senior of the Year for 2021 and couples who have been married 50 or more years. A prize will be given for the longest married couple. Entertainment will be provided from 11 a.m.-noon by “Spittin’ Image.”
Aug. 17 will also be the first of two nights of harness racing, beginning at 5 p.m. in the grandstand. The Farm Bureau Square & Line Dance will take place from 6:15-9:15 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.
Harness racing will once again be featured on Aug. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. There will also be the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen contest beginning at 6 p.m. in the Livestock Show Arena. This is also Kids Day at the fair, with special activities for kids.
The fair concludes on Aug. 19 with the Junior Fair Livestock Sale being held in the Livestock Show Arena beginning at 9:30 a.m. The final big grandstand event will be the demolition derby which begins at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to do this again and excited to see people come out and enjoy themselves,” said Rettig.
