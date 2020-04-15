NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received word on what the coronavirus remediation efforts may mean for county finances, but available cash reserves should be able to absorb the blow.
That was the word given by Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer during the commissioners’ meeting here Tuesday morning.
Based on conversations with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, Garringer is estimating that county revenue may drop by some $800,000 during the next year. Less sales tax and money from Ohio’s casinos is the main reason, according to Garringer.
Sales taxes have been reduced because some businesses are closed during the coronavirus remediation period and others have reduced services. Ohio’s casinos — located in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo — have been closed.
But Garringer said Henry County cash reserves total some $6 million, which has grown from $5 million in the last year.
“Because we’ve been good stewards through the years,” added Garringer, he believes the county will come through the situation okay, “assuming the economy rebounds” and “sales tax builds itself back up.”
However, he added a word of caution: if the partial shutdown of Ohio continues for long, county finances will take a further hit.
“If we’re still dealing with this stuff in July or August, we’re painting a different picture,” said Garringer.
The true impact on sales tax won’t be completely quantifiable until about June, he indicated. That’s because those taxes — which are collected by the state and returned to counties — generally run three months behind the actual economic activity that generated them.
For example, March is often counties’ biggest month for sales tax receipts because it reflects increased spending during the Christmas season.
Vehicle sales are down due to the coronavirus situation, Garringer explained, but retailers like Walmart and Dollar General are doing well.
As for property tax collections, he said the county should be “okay.” The second half-year payments are due in July.
The county has no immediate plans to lay off workers, but Commissioner Glen Miller noted that some projects might have to be put on hold.
For example, the completion of repairs to the courthouse tower and the rest of the building may have to wait, according to Miller. The estimated expense is $250,000-$450,000, while there is uncertainty about the cost of refurbishing the “Lady Justice” statute on top of the courthouse.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a contract with Alum-Elec Structures Inc., Kendallville, Ind., for the purchase of self-supporting steel poles for the new bridge being built over the Maumee River at Independence Drive. The cost is $77,456.50. This was based on the recommendation of Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm’s office. Alum-Elec Structures company was the low bidder from among three firms. The others were Professional Electric, Akron, $78,500; and Meyer Utility Structures, Memphis, Tenn., $85,582.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel, but took no action.
