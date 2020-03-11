• Henry County
Board meeting:
The Henry County Board of Health will meet at 2 p.m. March 17 at 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. If additional information is needed to attend this meeting, contact Vila Ordaz at 419-599-5545.
