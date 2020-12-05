• Henry County

Meeting set:

The next regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Health will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 in conference room A, 1834 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of persons will be allowed to attend in person. Therefore, a ZOOM conference link will also be provided for anyone wishing to attend virtually.

Information to attend online will be published to the health department website henrycohd.org/boh-meeting-dates/ five days prior to the meeting. If you have trouble accessing the online link, contact Joy Ermie at 419-599-5545.

