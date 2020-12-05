• Henry County
Meeting set:
The next regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Health will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 in conference room A, 1834 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of persons will be allowed to attend in person. Therefore, a ZOOM conference link will also be provided for anyone wishing to attend virtually.
Information to attend online will be published to the health department website henrycohd.org/boh-meeting-dates/ five days prior to the meeting. If you have trouble accessing the online link, contact Joy Ermie at 419-599-5545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.