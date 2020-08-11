• Henry County

Meeting set:

The Henry County Board of Health will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 in conference room A at 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of persons will be allowed to attend in person. Therefore, a ZOOM conference link will also be provided so that anyone wishing to attend virtually will be able to.

Information to attend online will be published to the health department's website at henrycohd.org/boh-meeting-dates five days prior to the start of the meeting. If you have trouple accessing the online link, contact Mark Adams at 419-599-5545.

