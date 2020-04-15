Board of DD
The Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 4 p.m. today. The meeting will be held through video conferencing and is viewable at https://zoom.us/j/91953609499. To listen to the meeting, dial 646-558-8656 and enter 91953609499 as the meeting identification.
