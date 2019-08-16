NAPOLEON — Three agreements with various entities were approved by the Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.

The board approved a fuel-purchase agreement with Wood County for the building inspector’s county vehicle, and a service agreement between the Henry County engineer and Mannik Smith Group for general engineering services for 2019-20. The latter is not to exceed $25,000.

Commissioners also approved a loan agreement and promissory note with the Henry County Airport, in the amount of $160,000.

Also Thursday, the board held a pair of closed sessions, one to discuss security matters, and another with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson. No related action was taken.

The board will meet again Tuesday beginning with networking at the Henry County Senior Center. The bid award for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant doors at the county board of elections is set for 9:30 a.m.

