• Henry County

Blood drives:

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in Henry County to kick off the new year. Drives are slated for: Jan. 2, Leon Bonner Drive at the Napoleon Moose, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., walk-ins are welcome; Jan. 6, Deshler Lions at Immaculate Conception Church, 1-6 p.m., walk-ins are welcome; Jan. 12, St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate noon-6 p.m., walk-ins are welcome; Jan. 18, Power Red (double red), Napoleon Moose Lodge, noon-6 p.m., by appointment only, call Ann at 419-599-2711 to schedule an appointment; Feb. 3, mini blood drive, Napoleon Moose  Lodge, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., appointment only, call Janet at 419-967-0976.

