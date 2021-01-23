• Henry County

Blood drives:

Three American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Henry County next month. They include: Feb. 3, mini drive, Napoleon Moose, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., by appointment only, call Janet at 419-967-0976; Feb. 6, Harley Davidson Sales, Napoleon, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., walk-ins welcome; and Feb. 8, St. Paul Lutheran, Napoleon Township, noon-6 p.m., walk-ins welcome.

Load comments