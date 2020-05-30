• Henry County

Blood drives:

A June 3 mini blood drive has been moved to the Napoleon American Legion (big hall), set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Currently there are no open appointments; call Janet at 419-967-0976 with questions.

Another blood drive will be held June 25 on Cedar Point Drive at the Napoleon American Legion from noon-6 p.m. Appointments are recommended; make appointments at redcrossblood.org.

Currently, masks are required upon entering the building. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

Load comments