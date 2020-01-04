Henry County baby

The first Henry County baby of the new year was born at 9:01 p.m. Thursday at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Eli Franks, the son of Kiera and Daniel Franks, Hamler, weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

 Photo courtesy of Henry County Hospital

The first Henry County baby of the new year was born at 9:01 p.m. Thursday at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Eli Franks, the son of Kiera and Daniel Franks, Hamler, weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

Load comments