The first Henry County baby of the new year was born at 9:01 p.m. Thursday at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Eli Franks, the son of Kiera and Daniel Franks, Hamler, weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
