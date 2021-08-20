NAPOLEON — A funding arrangement for a certain federal grant drew the concern of Henry County's auditor during county commissioners meeting Thursday.
Auditor Kevin Garringer noted that he wasn't informed when the county EMA office took over responsibility for regional disbursement of a State Homeland Security Program grant. Garringer cited protocol where his office should have been notified.
Henry County EMA Director Tracy Busch said he previously had received permission from county commissioners and the county prosecutor's office to oversee the grant, but he apologized for the miscommunication.
The grant covers 19 northwest Ohio counties, and previously had been disbursed by Lucas County. However, Busch said Lucas County wanted to shed this responsibility after three years.
Henry County's EMA office is serving as fiscal agent for the counties covered by the grant, but Garringer had told Busch he was not comfortable signing off on expenditures for other counties.
Garringer said learning about Henry County's participation came as a surprise.
"It hit me by surprise seeing this stuff come through," said Garringer, who will step down as county auditor to become the City of Napoleon's finance director on Sept. 13. "Until I got the email from Tracy I had no clarification what this was. It certainly can be doable, but a little bit of communication could have gone a long way on this."
He cautioned that the grant appears in the county's EMA budget, and other things need to be paid from that fund. Busch indicated that grant expenses are paid from the fund with participating counties reimbursing Henry County.
"The items that I'm signing here today are like $69,000 worth," said Garringer. "You've got $90,000-some in your account. So if something else comes through, or depending when the checks come through, you'll be asking the county taxpayers of the general fund to float the loan for this region, to be honest. So you just must be mindful of that."
Busch apologized for not informing the county treasurer or auditor, saying he didn't think about it.
"You know me, I try to be transparent about everything that I do," he said. "I would never have thought about asking you, or the treasurer, but you made it clear. I understand. I totally understand."
Commissioners Bob Hastedt and Jeff Mires each noted that the participating counties have paid their reimbursements.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving work by W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, on the courthouse's northside entrance. The cost is $48,736.
• signed a plat for The Pines subdivision in Washington Township.
• approved a resolution allowing a maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales through June 30, 2026. The cost is $795.
