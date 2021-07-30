NAPOLEON — Henry County officials have announced the final schedule for displaying the restored "Lady Justice" statue here and returning her to the top of the courthouse.
She will be lifted up at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to a schedule provided by the county commissioners' office.
This will be preceded by a viewing option for the public while courthouse tours will be available from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 14. The event also will incorporate an observation of Henry County's 200th anniversary.
Although Henry County was established in 2020, the celebrations that were planned last year to commemorate it were not held due to the coronavirus situation. The commemoration will be brief, according to Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires.
He said the statue will be protected with some sort of shield for the event as repairs have just been completed by W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon.
"I think people are going to be pleased with the results and the colors," said Mires. "It was just great to be part of it — to experience that and talk to the artists that did the work on her. They took such great pride in it. We definitely feel we got the right people, between Bill Meyers and the artists. We're all very happy with what's happened."
Mires noted that Perry Street in downtown Napoleon will be closed for the event.
The statue-raising is weather permitting, so if wind and/or rain is an issue, explained Mires, the event will take place the following day (Sunday, Aug. 15.)
Those who want to view Lady Justice before Aug. 14 will have two opportunities to do so.
She'll be available for viewing from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the county commissioners office at 1853 Oakwood Ave., and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Henry County Fairgrounds (during the county fair), 821 S. Perry St., Napoleon.
The statue was taken down by W.R. Meyers Co. on Aug. 22, 2020 — 140 years after being installed on the top of the courthouse. A considerable amount of damage was apparent, but her installation on Aug. 14 will make her whole again.
"It's an existing time for Henry County to be a part of this very historic event," said Mires.
