NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here received the final reimbursement Tuesday for the county airport’s ongoing runway improvement project.
The project is about 75% complete, according to Tom Parker, Henry County Airport Authority board member, who met with commissioners to present the last reimbursement check, along with board member John Nye.
The money is repayment of funds the commissioners provided up front, knowing that a $1.95 million grant through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would cover the project cost completely.
Nye told commissioners Tuesday that the grant was one of only two of its kind in Ohio. (The other went to Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, which received $15 million for runway improvements.)
“We were in the right place at the right time,” said Nye about the grant award.
Parker said Tuesday that the county airport — located on County Road O southeast of Napoleon — has been closed for about 24 days, but he hopes it will reopen by month’s end.
The airport runway was ground down and resurfaced, while the electrical system is being improved with new LED lighting.
“... we’re going to be one of the only airports in Ohio that will have these new LED lights,” said Parker. “So, it’s going to be impressive. ... It’s progressing really good.”
A second $90,000 FAA grant also allowed the airport to make improvements to its beacon lighting and air sock, also with no matching funds necessary.
Parker explained that the airport’s access road also will be improved with FAA help next year.
Earlier Tuesday, commissioners discussed CARES Relief Act funding uses with Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer, as well as Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and her assistant, Michael Cavanaugh, who provided legal advice.
Like local governments everywhere, commissioners are attempting to find ways to spend the CARES money to comply with program guidelines. The money was provided by the federal government to offset coronavirus-related expenses.
During an interview Tuesday, Commissioner Glenn Miller explained that commissioners are maintaining a folder documenting expenditures for each “project” funded with the money.
“We’ve tried to make sure we have as much documentation as possible,” he said.
According to Commissioner Jeff Mires, the county had $994,000 in unencumbered coronavirus-related expenditures as of Friday, and a remaining balance of $656,000 in CARES money. The cost of renovations to a county building that will be used as a coronavirus vaccine clinic (approximately $187,000) will come from the the above balance, commissioners indicated.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Matt Spiess of Maumee Valley Planning Organization to discuss the possibility of using state funds to demolish two homes on County Road T, just east of Liberty Center, and one on Road P-3, east of Napoleon. Spiess said both homes are in bad shape, but a person appears to be living in a camper on the Liberty Center property. Therefore, he advised commissioners to resolve that issue before a decision is made.
• received Treasurer Lisa Spiess’ quarterly update. Among other things, she reported that county government funds that have been invested have earned $40,647.95 so far this year.
