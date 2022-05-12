This is a rendering of the new community event center arena proposed at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Napoleon. Organizers have raised approximately $1.8 million for the facility and hope for a state capital grant as well.
NAPOLEON — Efforts by the Henry County Agricultural Society to raise funds for a new events center at the county fairgrounds are going well with organizers hoping for additional help from a state grant.
A committee formed to help manage fundraising efforts has brought approximately $1.8 million of a $2.5 million goal, according to Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. He is one of more than 20 committee members.
He noted that the fundraising goal could be subject to recent inflationary pressures, but the project is more than a dream now due to the fundraising success.
“It’s just a matter of how much the costs are going to be,” he said. “We are within shouting distance. It’s been very successful. We’re happy with it.”
The committee is hoping to receive help in its fundraising effort — which began by the Henry County Ag Improvement Association in May 2021 — from a state capital grant. State legislators are weighing requests from local entities in each Statehouse district.
Henry County is in the 81st House District and the 1st Senate District, so Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon have been asked to consider a $500,000 funding request from the agricultural society. Announcements about which projects will be funded by district are expected to be forthcoming from Columbus in the near future.
“Sen. McColley and myself talked about it, and we think it’s a great project and a very important project for Henry County,” said Hoops. “So that’s one of our top priorities as far as the (capital) requests.”
What are the chances the request will be granted?
“You never say 100% because you just don’t know, but I feel pretty good, and so does the senator, that this will be something that makes it through the process,” said Hoops.
The state’s capital budget is considered by the Ohio General Assembly in the year after the state’s two-year operating budget is approved.
The ag society’s plan is to build an events arena measuring more than 43,000 square-feet in time for Henry County’s 170th fair in August 2023.
This would be used not only for livestock shows — replacing aging facilities at the fairgrounds — but also be available for rent year-round.
Measuring 125 feet by 350 feet, the building would be located in the northeast part of the fairgrounds, east of the horse barn. A show arena and buildings for cattle, swine, sheep and goats would be replaced with the new facility.
