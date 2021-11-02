henry county ag photo

Homan Seed Service of rural Napoleon has donated $10,000 toward a new show arena and multi-purpose facility at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon proposed by the Henry County Agriculture Improvement Association. The group has raised more than $1.4 million for the building, according to Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. Kevin and Jim Homan of Homan Seed Service are shown in this photo holding a check.

 Photo courtesy of Henry County Chamber of Commerce

Homan Seed Service of rural Napoleon has donated $10,000 toward a new show arena and multi-purpose facility at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon proposed by the Henry County Agriculture Improvement Association. The group has raised more than $1.4 million for the building, according to Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. Kevin and Jim Homan of Homan Seed Service are shown in this photo holding a check.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments