Homan Seed Service of rural Napoleon has donated $10,000 toward a new show arena and multi-purpose facility at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon proposed by the Henry County Agriculture Improvement Association. The group has raised more than $1.4 million for the building, according to Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. Kevin and Jim Homan of Homan Seed Service are shown in this photo holding a check.
