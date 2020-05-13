Randy Roberts/C-N Photo
The Henry County Sheriff's Office handled a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108 in Napoleon just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle pictured above — driven by Benjamin Schaller, 32, Perrysburg — struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Steven Mannebach, 47, Petersburg, Mich. According to the sheriff's office crash report, Schaller was cited for assured clear distance. Although Napoleon Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, neither driver was transported. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
