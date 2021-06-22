MCCLURE — In a weekend motor vehicle accident near here, one person was injured seriously enough to be transported by air ambulance to Toledo.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that 57 year old, Michael Shaner, of Temperance, Mich., was eastbound on U.S. 6 in Henry County’s Damascus Township when he swerved to miss a passing vehicle.
Shaner’s 2008 Ford cargo van then left the roadway on the south side of U.S. 6 and struck a culvert. The vehicle finally came to rest in a private lawn along the highway.
Reported damage to the cargo van was heavy. Shaner was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for possible injury.
No other information was available on Monday evening.
