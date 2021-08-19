FLORIDA — An single-car accident near here Wednesday evening resulted in serious injury for one man.
According to a report from the Henry County Sheriff, at approximately 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, a westbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by Mark Austermiller, 46, 715 Riverside Ave., left the north side of the roadway, traveled back onto the roadway and off the south side where it struck a tree.
Austermiller reportedly sustained serious injury and was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
The vehicle he was driving had immobilizing damage and had to be towed from the scene.
No further information was available at present.
