• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her June report, with June 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 727 (840); new cars, 37 (25); new trucks, 23 (5); new RVs and motorcycles, 24 (23); used vehicle transfers, 643 (787); watercraft titles, 52 (65); salvage titles, 3 (2); notation of liens, 208 (219); and inspections, 92 (115).

