• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Thursday to hear a quarterly update from Treasurer Lisa Spiess concerning third-quarter interest totals of $12,010.95.

Commissioners also met with Laura Rohlf, Stephanie Jaqua and Alan Leininger. Leininger is the new ag agent.

They also okayed assigning Shannon Jones, Henry County Job and Family Services, to approve inter-county adjustments of allocated funds.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday. County offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

