• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday to hear a quarterly update from Treasurer Lisa Spiess concerning third-quarter interest totals of $12,010.95.
Commissioners also met with Laura Rohlf, Stephanie Jaqua and Alan Leininger. Leininger is the new ag agent.
They also okayed assigning Shannon Jones, Henry County Job and Family Services, to approve inter-county adjustments of allocated funds.
The commissioners will meet Tuesday. County offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.