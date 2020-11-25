Henry commissioners:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday with County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers concerning the 2021 budget. They also went into executive session to discuss pending litigation and security matters.
The commissioners approved an agreement with Maximus Inc. for Indirect Cost for 2020-22 at $8,000 per year.
Also approved was an IV-D service contract between the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Laura Carson for legal services for administration reviews, not to exceed $14,000 for a period from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021.
