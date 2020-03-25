• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met via teleconference on Tuesday to approve COVID-19 expenses. A new $10,000 account line will be created to pay for those expenses.
Commissioners also approved an agreement between the Henry County engineer's office and Ohio Council 8 of the AFL-CIO Local 2900 from June 12, 2020, through June 11, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.