• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday to approve a change order in the amount of $20,314.04 for IAP and W.R. Meyer for additional work on the courthouse tower/rooftop.
Also approved was a technical assistance agreement as the lead entity for the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium consisting of Henry and Fulton counties and the cities of Napoleon and Wauseon.
