• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday, approving payment to Gerken Paving, Napoleon, for the 2020 resurfacing program, round one, in the amount of $694,595.
On Tuesday, ditch meetings are slated with Wood and Putnam counties.
