Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday to open a bid for a resurfacing project. Action on the bid was tabled until Tuesday. A total of 15 miles are expected to be covered in the project.
Commissioners also heard a legal update from Katie Nelson and Michael Cavanaugh and approved budget adjustments.
